Search for missing man presumed drowned at Margate beach, KZN

A woman drowned over the weekend at a beach in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, while a man is still missing at sea. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Monday confirmed that the search for the man was ongoing.

Speaking to Saturday’s incident, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the woman was pulled from the surf by a Good Samaritan but passed away shortly after. “NSRI Shelly Beach duty crew were activated following multiple reports of a drowning in progress at Margate Pier. “Eyewitnesses reported a male and a female caught in rip currents.”

He said multiple emergency units responded. “A bystander reportedly entered the water and rescued an adult female from the water, bringing her to the beach.” Lambinon said the bystander went back to save the man but had to retreat due to rough seas during the Spring high tide.

“He was not injured and he is commended for his efforts.” Lambinon said lifeguards entered the water and a search commenced for the man who had disappeared under water. “Despite an extensive search there remains no signs of the missing man.”

The NSRI said police have opened an inquest docket. “Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased female. All thoughts, care and compassion, are with the family and friends of the missing man.” In another incident, a man drowned at Palm Beach on the KZN south coast, also on Saturday.