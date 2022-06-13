Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Search on for Durban man hijacked while visiting friends

Chad Dorkin.

Published 1h ago

Durban: The public is urged to be on the lookout for a 24-year-old man who was hijacked in Woodford Grove in Durban on Sunday night.

Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said Dorkin was hijacked for his Toyota Yaris while visiting a friend at around 6.45pm.

“The three armed suspects robbed Dorkin’s friend for his cellphone before they got into the vehicle and drove off with Dorkin.”

Balram said Dorkin had not been found since.

“Dorkin had been dressed in green jacket and black pants at the time of the hijacking.”

If anyone has information regarding Dorkin’s whereabouts, kindly contact Reaction Unit South Africa at 086 1234 333.

IOL

