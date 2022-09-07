Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Search resumes for 9-year-old boy believed to have drowned while swimming with friends at Tugela Ferry

The search continues for a missing boy, 9, presumed to have drowned at Tugela Ferry. Picture: Medi Response

The search continues for a missing boy, 9, presumed to have drowned at Tugela Ferry. Picture: Medi Response

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – Emergency Services have resumed the search for a 9-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in a river in the Tugela Ferry area, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

According to Paul Herbst of Medi-Response, the boy and his friends had been swimming in the river.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Reports indicate that the boy jumped off a rock into the river which is quite fast flowing and never surfaced.”

He said they were called to the scene early on Tuesday and searched for the boy the whole day.

“We will resume the search today.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In January, a 6-year-old Empangeni boy drowned in a river.

According to police, the boy had been looking for mangoes with his friends at the river in Mfuthululu, in Ndumo, when he was swept away.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSKwaZulu-NatalDrowning

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj