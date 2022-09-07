Search resumes for 9-year-old boy believed to have drowned while swimming with friends at Tugela Ferry

Durban – Emergency Services have resumed the search for a 9-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in a river in the Tugela Ferry area, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.
According to Paul Herbst of Medi-Response, the boy and his friends had been swimming in the river.
“Reports indicate that the boy jumped off a rock into the river which is quite fast flowing and never surfaced.”
He said they were called to the scene early on Tuesday and searched for the boy the whole day.
“We will resume the search today.”
In January, a 6-year-old Empangeni boy drowned in a river.
According to police, the boy had been looking for mangoes with his friends at the river in Mfuthululu, in Ndumo, when he was swept away.
IOL