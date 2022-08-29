Second Comrades runner has died after collapsing in Cato Ridge

Rustenburg - A second Comrades Marathon runner has died, the KwaZulu-Natal Sport, Arts and Culture Department confirmed. KZN Sports MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena said on Monday that the runner died during the gruelling 95th down run edition of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday.

Bani-Mapena learnt this from the management of the Comrade Marathon Association during the prize and award giving ceremony in Durban on Monday morning. “The first confirmed fatality was that of Phakamani ‘Phaks’ Tshiza of Adventist Athletics Club in Gauteng, who was last clocked at 8.53am in Cato Ridge. “The second one is Mzameleni ‘Mzamo’ Mthembu of Hollywood Bets Athletics Club in KZN who passed away at Westville Hospital. He was last clocked in Winston Park at 11.41am," she said.

“I have no words. Just when we are celebrating the return of this magnificent race, tragedy also hits. “While we all understand the health and physical risks associated with a race of such magnitude, we never anticipate that we would lose the lives of the athletes. “Our heartfelt condolences go to their beloved families, friends, teammates and their clubs. They died doing what they loved most, which was running.”

Two other runners were reportedly in critical condition in hospital. Meanwhile, the North West province was in celebratory mood after runner Tete Dijana from Lonely Park in Mahikeng won the Comrades Marathon and Edward Mothibi, the 2019 Comrades champion, finished second. Mothibi is from Magogoe in Mahikeng. North West Premier Bushy Maape said: “The people of the province personify what I said in my maiden State of the Province Address when I quoted Nigerian author and poet, Ben Okri. We are people who have the capacity to endure and turn around our lives, no matter the challenges confronting us.”

