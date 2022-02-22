Second security guard, wounded in Umlazi armed robbery, dies in hospital

Durban - Emergency services have confirmed that a second security guard wounded in a shooting in Durban south on Monday has succumbed to his injuries. "The patient who was airlifted from uMazi has sadly succumbed to his extensive injuries and died in hospital," said Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen.

Van Reenen said they responded to a shooting in B Section. He said one guard had been killed while his partner was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. "Emer-G-Med paramedics found the two men seated in a Datsun Go. The driver was found in a critical condition, and a call was made for the assistance of the Netcare911 aero-medical helicopter to airlift him through to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required.

The passenger was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," van Reenen said. According to police, the guards were escorting a courier vehicle when they came under fire. The guards were also robbed of their firearms. Last week, the Daily News reported that a cash guard was shot in the head during a heist in uMlazi.