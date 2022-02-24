Security firm urges residents to join CPFs and neighbourhood watches to keep communities safe

Durban - Last year's riots highlighted the need for communities to remain in communication. The crime statistics for the third quarter of 2021/2022 released last week further cement why residents need to be more active and involved in the day-to-day running of their neighbourhoods. Fidelity ADT head of communications and marketing, Charnel Hattingh, said those wondering about how to keep themselves safe from crime should look no further than the organisations that are active right on their doorstep.

"Neighbourhood watches are an integral part of any community, serving as the eyes and ears for police, law enforcement and security companies. These groups are made up of individuals who sacrifice their time by looking out for their fellow residents, despite often having limited resources at their disposal," she said. Hattingh added that community security groups were an integral part of any security network. These individuals volunteer with the motivation to keep a handle on crime in their area. She said neighbourhood watches play a significant role in crime prevention. Some charge minimum membership fees and others have to raise funding through community events. These fees and fundraisers help in resourcing the watch, but they always require more support to operate.

"An active, well-resourced neighbourhood watch will always be of benefit to any area," Hattingh added. She said involvement with local crime-awareness initiatives also helped residents to become better acquainted with each other. "Getting to know your neighbour means that you are able to better look out for one another. Please make contact with your local watch and find out how you can assist them, from volunteering for a patrol to supporting their fundraising drives so that they can buy the equipment they need. The work they do, benefits you and your family," said Hattingh.