Police in Tongaat, north of Durban, have arrested a security guard at a minibus taxi rank in the CBD after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the leg. Picture: SAPS

Durban - Police in Tongaat, north of Durban, have arrested a security guard at a minibus taxi rank in the CBD after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the leg, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

Police were alerted to a shooting incident at the taxi rank, and when they arrived they found a security guard who guards the taxi rank with a gunshot wound to the leg, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.