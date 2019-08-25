Durban - Police in Tongaat, north of Durban, have arrested a security guard at a minibus taxi rank in the CBD after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the leg, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.
Police were alerted to a shooting incident at the taxi rank, and when they arrived they found a security guard who guards the taxi rank with a gunshot wound to the leg, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.
"It is alleged that he accidentally shot himself with a rifle. He was taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard. He will be charged for discharging a firearm in public and negligent handling of firearm. The rifle with 28 rounds of ammunition was seized for further investigation. The suspect will appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court soon," Mbele said.
African News Agency (ANA)