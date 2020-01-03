A security guard at Ntwela Primary school in uMlazi sustained serious head injuries after he was assaulted by four unknown men in a burglary. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A security guard at Ntwela Primary school in uMlazi sustained serious head injuries after he was assaulted by four unknown men in a burglary, the KwaZulu-Natal department of education said on Friday. It said the four suspects broke into an office by gaining access through the roof and made off with a grass cutter, laptop, desktop, colour printer and school keys.

"We are saddened to hear that school property was vandalised and that computers were stolen. Fortunately, what is encouraging is that members of the community took it upon themselves to investigate the matter and found the goods belonging to the school at the home of one of the suspects," KZN member of the executive council for education Kwazi Mshengu said.

"Regrettably, the suspects are still on the run but a criminal case has since been registered at uMlazi police station."

He said the department took school safety very seriously and had put in place various policies and measures to ensure the well-being of all learners and teachers.