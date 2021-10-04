Security guard wounded in Gateway jewellery store robbery dies in hospital

DURBAN – A security guard wounded in a brazen armed robbery at Durban’s Gateway shopping centre last week, has died. Sihle Zulu of Excellerate Services was wounded when a gang of armed men stormed a jewellery store at the mall on Wednesday last week.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said when they arrived at the scene, they found Zulu in a critical condition. “He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Together with Netcare 911, paramedics worked to stabilise him using several advanced life support interventions before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him with breathing and transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for immediate definitive care,” Van Reenen said. Zulu succumbed to his injury in hospital.

“Tactical officer Sihle Zulu unfortunately succumbed to his wounds earlier tonight just before 8pm in the Umhlanga Hospital. He was shot on Wednesday during an armed robbery at Gateway when he attempted to take on a heavily armed gang. “In his passing, we have lost not only a colleague but also a gentleman and friend, known for his passion for life and his work as a tactical officer. You have run your last race our comrade and it’s time to rest and sleep on. May your soul rest in peace,” the statement read. Tributes have been pouring in on social media following news of Zulu’s passing.

Facebook user, Shireen Khan said: "My heartfelt condolences to his colleagues, family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace." “RIP brave man. Thank you for your service and your bravery. Condolences to your family and loved ones,” said another Facebook user, Kim Rene Allison Grobler. “So sorry to read this. My thoughts are with his family.

“Our government has a lot to answer for including the amount of criminals there are roaming our streets. I hope they are dealt the justice they deserve for this heinous act,” said Facebook user, Janine Magree. Police are investigating further. Meanwhile, mall management has moved to reassure the community that shoppers, tenants and staff are their number one priority.