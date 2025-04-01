Security guards deployed to save vandalised Musgrave restaurant from vagrants

Security guards have been hired to protect a former Musgrave restaurant from being further vandalised by vagrants. The building, situated on the corner of Stephen Dlamini and St Thomas roads, was occupied by La Bella, a popular Italian restaurant, pub, and function venue.

After they vacated the premises in 2023, vagrants moved in to strip the interior infrastructure and make a home for themselves. The municipal building falls under the jurisdiction of the eThekwini Electricity Department. Democratic Alliance Ward 31 councillor, Remona Mckenzie, who had come under fire from residents over the dilapidated state of the building, said on Tuesday that it was a welcome relief for the deployment of security guards. Mckenzie said she had pursued the matter relentlessly, adding that Musgrave residents are among the highest ratepayers in the municipality.

The municipality has started the process to rid the city of problem buildings but the paperwork and lease agreements delay the process. “I understand the frustration this situation has caused the community. The municipality has secured the property to prevent further vandalism and ensure the safety of the surrounding residents. We are keeping the bad elements out. The entire park has been fenced off as well. There are health and safety issues that cannot be ignored.” She said the next step would be the clean-up of the building because of the unbearable stench coming from it.

Berea activist, Ahmed Kayalsum, said the venue was vandalised, and every item of fittings, hardware, aluminium, and steel had been forcibly removed. Kayalsum is also a member of the Ward 31 portfolio committee on small business and entrepreneurship. He stated that the venue became a haven for criminals and vagrants, adding that without any law enforcement intervention and presence, this was spilling over to the neighbouring Essenwood Park, once the pride of Musgrave.

“Nearby complexes and free-standing homes are continually complaining. Residents had safety concerns as they were no longer able to frequent the park. Some used to take their pets to enjoy some quality recreational time and freedom enjoying the facilities. This was minimised to drastic levels,” Kayalsum said. eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, said the city is aware of the issues concerning the building in question. “To address these challenges, the municipality advertised the property in October last year, inviting proposals from the private sector for its redevelopment under a 30-year lease. The tender process closed in January this year, and we are currently finalising the Supply Chain Management process, which we expect to conclude by July 2025,” Sisilana said.