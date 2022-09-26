Senior SANDF officials in court over PPE fraud and corruption charges

Durban - Four senior officials from the South African Defence Force have appeared before a military court on charges relating to fraud and corruption over Personal Protection Equipment. SANDF spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini, said this follows an investigation by the Special Investigation Unit that found at least 15 Department of Defence officials had taken part in illegal activities over the procurement of PPE.

"Four of 15 members of the SANDF were charged and appeared before the Court of Senior Military Judge in Thaba Tshwane for arraignment. Their case has been postponed to October 6. Some members will appear in court next week. Members who have appeared in court are Lieutenant Colonel VS Peu, Captain D Modise, Captain Tshikosi and Leading Seaman SS Jiane. They all worked at DOD’s Central Procurement Service Centre," Dlamini said. SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya has strongly condemned this kind of behaviour from members of the SANDF. "The behaviour of these and other members will not be tolerated in the ranks of defence force, and will make sure that we root out such elements in our ranks so that the people we serve continue to have confidence in the SANDF.