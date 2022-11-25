Senior Zulu Prince close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini assassinated in Nongoma

Durban - Another senior member of the Zulu royal family close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and pillar of his reign has been assassinated. Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana (MMM) Zulu was among those who helped King Misuzulu to thwart a failed bid by Prince Simakade to take over the Zulu throne after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March last year.

Although details around his death are still sketchy and there is no official information from the royal office, IOL understands that he was shot dead around 6pm near the politically volatile town of Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. He died on the scene while his bodyguard died upon arrival in one of the hospitals within Nongoma. BREAKING NEWS: A senior member of the Zulu royal family close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been assassinated a short while ago in Nongoma in northern KZN. The member was a key royal figure among those who helped King Misuzulu to fully settle in the contested throne. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 24, 2022 Known as Triple M or Gudlane or Nandos to those who studied with him at the University of Zululand (Ongoye), Prince Mbongiseni is a former IFP MP and he died while he was a councillor of the same party in the Zululand district municipality.

Many in the royal court described him as a smooth operator who was dedicated to protecting the throne. They said he didn’t bask in his failures or glory and he closely liaised with King Mswati III of Eswatini in helping King Misuzulu to adapt to his role of leading the Zulu nation. When the then Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini was to be unveiled as the king at the memorial service of the late Queen Mantfombi (King Misuzulu’s mother) in May last year, he undertook a dangerous mission.

He carefully organised the Zulu regiments and royal family members that showed force even before other contenders could do so. UPDATE: The assassinated senior Zulu Prince close to King Misuzulu is Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana (MMM). He is the one wearing a red jacket and here he was part of Moses Mabhida stadium in loco inspection ahead of the King's coronation. He is former IFP MP. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Ni6fN4hd05 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 24, 2022 It was he who was behind the grand entrance of King Misuzulu at the marquee where the memorial service was held. That entrance introduced the future king to the public and cemented his pole position in the race.

In September this year, he was among those who came out to chase Prince Simakade’s spokesperson, Prince Mandlakapheli who was addressing the media outside eNyokeni palace ahead of the reed dance which was held under heightened security following threats of bloodshed. He was later accused of allegedly assaulting one of the men who came with Prince Mandlakapheli and an assault charge was laid against the police. It is not clear what happened to that case as at some point his accusers were still frantically trying to source video footage from the media contingent that witnessed the incident.

On the following day, during the reed dance ceremony, Prince Mbongiseni went on to be one of the programme directors for the reed dance (Umkhosi Womhlanga). Shortly after that ceremony, Dr Dumisani Khumalo, a close confidant of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was assassinated upon arrival at his home in Nongoma. No arrest has been made for Khumalo’s arrest and his family is still demanding justice.

A month later, a headman (Induna) of the Osuthu area (where most palaces are located), Cuphisa Ntuli was gunned down in the town of Nongoma. During the assassination, three other people were shot dead by a gunman who later escaped and has not been arrested. [email protected]