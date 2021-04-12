Sentencing of Miguel Louw’s killer adjourned until Friday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban: Sentencing proceedings for convicted killer Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim began in the Durban High Court on Monday. On December 7, Ebrahim was found guilty of the premeditated murder of Miguel Louw, 9. He was also convicted for kidnapping and theft. MOHAMED Vahed Ebrahim, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw, in this October 22, 2019 file picture. | Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) In July 2018, Miguel was reported missing. He was last seen with Ebrahim at an eatery near his home on the day he went missing.

A manhunt ensued for the boy and a R50 000 reward was offered.

In September 2018, a security guard pursuing a suspect stumbled across a decomposed body in a shallow grave in Longury, Phoenix.

It was further established that Ebrahim’s home was not far from where the body was found.

During the trial, it emerged that Ebrahim had worked with Miguel’s mother Raylene at a butchery. He sometimes stayed at her home and performed odd jobs at the house in Sydenham.

Ebrahim pleaded not guilty and opted to remain silent during the two-year trial.

In convicting Ebrahim, Durban High Court Judge Jacqueline Henriques said there was a “plethora of evidence” against the accused and, when viewed in its totality, the case against him was overwhelming.

Miguel’s father Louw Snr died in July 2019 during the trial, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 48.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed sentencing proceedings will resume of Friday, April 16.

IOL