Sentencing proceedings in Miguel Louw’s murder case set to begin in April

Durban - The KZN National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the sentence proceedings of Miguel Louw’s killer have been postponed to April.

On December 7, Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim was found guilty of the premeditated murder of the nine-year-old boy. Ebrahim, 44, was convicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and theft.

Louw, a grade 4 pupil, was last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at an eatery near his home in July 2018. His decomposed body was found in a shallow grave in Longbury Drive, Phoenix, near his murderer’s home in September 2018.

Spokesperson for the NPA Natasha Kara confirmed Ebrahim appeared briefly in the Durban High Court on Thursday.

“The matter was adjourned to April 12 for argument on sentencing.”