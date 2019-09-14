File picture.

Durban - A serial rapist who preyed on women in Intsikeni, Chatsworth, Inanda, and KwaDukuza in Durban has been sentenced in the Durban High Court to seven life imprisonment terms on seven counts of rape, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Saturday. Mlungisi Mjoli, 32, was also sentenced to an additional 61 years imprisonment on Friday, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

During 2010, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for a rape that he committed in Umzimkhulu. He was released on parole in 2014. His "reign of terror" began in 2014 after he was released on parole.

"His modus operandi was to break into homes during the night, while he also targeted women walking alone at night. He would threaten his victims with a knife and rape them. The offences were committed between 2014 until 2016 in multiple locations. After committing his crimes he would move from one area to another while continuing to terrorise women. In March 2017, he was arrested in Tongaat for dealing and possession of drugs. The matter is still at court."

In some of the cases, he was arrested and released by the court. "After his release he continued with his evil deeds."

As police were able to link him to rapes in multiple areas, all the cases were combined and transferred to the Inanda family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit and assigned to a single investigating officer. A thorough investigation was conducted by the investigating officer and he was finally arrested in April 2017. His bail application was successfully opposed in court. He remained in custody throughout his trail, Zwane said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officer who took on the enormous responsibility to investigate these cases which occurred across various policing precincts in the province, Zwane said.

African News Agency/ANA