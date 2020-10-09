Seriously injured crewman evacuated off bulk carrier, rushed to Durban hospital

Durban - A 32-year-old crewman, aboard a bulk carrier, was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening after suffering a serious injury on the ship he was working on.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said just before 7pm on Thursday, the NSRI Durban duty crew and Netcare 911 emergency team were alerted to the emergency following a request for urgent medical assistance from the master of a bulk carrier motor vessel.

"The crewman, from the Maldives, suffered serious injury during routine work on the ship," he said.

NSRI Durban duty coxswain, Clifford Ireland said the sea rescue craft Alick Rennie was launched accompanied by Netcare 911 rescue paramedics.

"We rendezvoused with the vessel 4 nautical miles off-shore of the Port of Durban breakwater. The ship's crew reported that they had the patient in their medical room providing medical care to stabilise the patient. On arrival at the scene in rough sea conditions with a 3-meter swell running, a Netcare 911 rescue paramedic and a NSRI rescue swimmer were transferred onto the vessel and they took over care of the patient from the ship's medical crew," he said.