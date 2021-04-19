Seven arrested in KZN after teen hacked to death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SEVEN people between the ages of 17 and 22 are due to appear in court today in connection with the brutal killing of an Osizweni teenager. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said about 2am on Sunday, Mcebisi Rawulani, 19, at Blaauwbosch in Osizweni was attached by a group of armed men. “It is alleged that the victim was on his way home with a group of youth when they were attacked by another group. “The victim, who was stabbed and hacked with bush knives, was declared dead at the scene while his friends were able to escape.” Naicker said a multi-disciplinary team of police officers worked “around the clock” to arrest the suspects.

“Following a rigorous investigation, the suspects were traced to a house at Blaauwbosch. Seven suspects aged between 17 and 22 were arrested on charges of murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous weapons as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

Naicker said one of the suspects was found in illegal possession of a firearm while the others were found in possession of dangerous weapons.

“More arrests can be expected, as the investigation is still ongoing.”

He said the suspects are due to appear in Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, welcomed the arrests and commended police officers from Osizweni for acting decisively.

“This area has been plagued by violence committed by armed youths in the area who have formed gangs. The arrests are welcomed and we hope that this will stem the tide of violence in that area.” | IOL