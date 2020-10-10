Seven people dead, five injured in KwaZulu-Natal crashes
LADYSMITH - Seven people have been killed, including a motorcyclist in an apparent hit-and-run, and five other people have been injured in two separate road accidents in the Ladysmith area in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Saturday.
Six people were killed and five others were injured when a bakkie veered out of control and rolled on the S61 in the vicinity of Besters near Ladysmith late on Friday night, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said in a statement.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.44pm find the KwaZulu-Natal provincial emergency medical services (EMS) already in attendance. A bakkie was lying on its side in the veld about 150 metres away from the road. Several people were found lying around the vehicle, he said.
Medics assessed the patients and found that five people had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead by the provincial EMS.
Six other patients were attended to on the scene. Assessments showed that one person was in a critical condition while five others had sustained serious to minor injuries.
Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured person with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.
Unfortunately, upon arrival at the hospital, the critically injured patient succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.
Earlier, on Friday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a light motor vehicle on Newcastle Road in Ladysmith. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4.32pm to find the biker and his bike in the middle of the road.
"Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The driver and vehicle that struck the biker were not found on the scene," Meiring said.
African News Agency