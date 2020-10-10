Seven people dead, five injured in KwaZulu-Natal crashes

LADYSMITH - Seven people have been killed, including a motorcyclist in an apparent hit-and-run, and five other people have been injured in two separate road accidents in the Ladysmith area in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Saturday.

Six people were killed and five others were injured when a bakkie veered out of control and rolled on the S61 in the vicinity of Besters near Ladysmith late on Friday night, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said in a statement.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.44pm find the KwaZulu-Natal provincial emergency medical services (EMS) already in attendance. A bakkie was lying on its side in the veld about 150 metres away from the road. Several people were found lying around the vehicle, he said.

Medics assessed the patients and found that five people had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead by the provincial EMS.

Six other patients were attended to on the scene. Assessments showed that one person was in a critical condition while five others had sustained serious to minor injuries.