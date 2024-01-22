Seven ways to overcome the festive bulge

With many people over indulging on food and drink over the festive period and committing to lead a healthier lifestyle in 2024, one of South Africa’s leading vascular surgeons, Dr Vinesh Padayachy has highlighted how a balanced diet, hydration, and mental wellness are critical to beat the festive bulge. Dr Vinesh Padayachy, a renowned vascular surgeon in South Africa has shared his expert insights on how individuals can reclaim their health in 2024 after the festive season indulgences.

Dr Padayachy who practices from Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre has stressed the importance of addressing the 'festive bulge,' warning that it "often represents more than just temporary weight gain" and could lead to "long-term health issues like obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes." Balanced Diet: A Cornerstone of Post-Holiday Health Dr Padayachy says a post-holiday diet should focus on "fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats," emphasising the importance of portion control and nutrient-rich foods.

"Including fiber-rich foods and lean protein can help in feeling full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating," he explained. Hydration: An Often Overlooked Aspect of Health Highlighting the role of hydration, Dr Padayachy remarked, "Hydration is vital for overall health and aids in digestion, nutrient absorption, and detoxification." He recommends drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water daily, noting that this simple practice can also help manage hunger.

Exercise: Essential for Physical and Mental Well-being On the topic of physical activity, Dr Padayachy suggests a combination of cardiovascular exercises and strength training. "Consistency is key for those looking to lose holiday weight," he said, recommending at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

Mental Health: Integral to Physical Fitness Dr Padayachy also touched on the significant impact of mental health on physical well-being. He advocates practicing mindfulness and stress management techniques, highlighting the importance of maintaining social connections and a positive mental attitude.

The Impact of Alcohol and Sugar The surgeon warned against the excessive intake of alcohol and sugar, which can lead to weight gain and increased risk of chronic diseases. "Post-festivities, it's advisable to limit or avoid these," he advised, encouraging a focus on whole, unprocessed foods.

Sustainable Lifestyle Changes Over Quick Fixes Dr Padayachy strongly advocates for sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick-fix diets. "It's about creating a healthy lifestyle," he stated, highlighting the importance of regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management.

Sleep: A Key Player in Weight Management He also shone the spotlight the role of sleep in weight management, advising 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. "Lack of sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite," he said.. Tailored Advice for Different Age Groups

Dr Padayachy provided age-specific recommendations, suggesting more vigorous activities and protein-rich diets for younger adults, a focus on cardiovascular health for middle-aged individuals, and balance and flexibility exercises for older adults. Setting Long-Term Health Goals for 2024 Looking ahead, Dr Padayachy encouraged setting realistic and measurable health goals.

