Seventeen people were injured after the taxi they were travelling in veered out of control and collided with a tree on Bidston Road, Mayville Cato Manor in Durban. Picture supplied: Rescue Care Paramedics

Durban - Seventeen people were injured after the taxi they were travelling veered of control and collided with a tree on Bidston Road Mayville Cato Manor in Durban on Friday morning. Emergency medical service, Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a single taxi had mounted the pavement on a bend in the road and collided with a pedestrian and then into a tree.

“The driver and one passenger were severely entrapped in the wreckage and it took close to an hour to free the driver using the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment,” Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said in a statement.

More ambulances and advanced life support units were dispatched to assist. Once all the injured were stabilised at the scene they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further medical care.

Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics





"At this stage the events leading up to the single-vehicle crash are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

African News Agency/ANA