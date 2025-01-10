Severe weather alert: Level 2 rain warning issued for KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 2 warning alert for KwaZulu-Natal. It warned of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms across the country's central and eastern regions, which might result in severe downpours and floods.

According to SAWS, scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN on Friday, as well as damaging winds, severe lightning, hail, and heavy downpours in the province's west. "Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are also expected over the eastern areas, but widespread as well as over the escarpments of Mpumalanga on Saturday. The showers will be isolated along the south coast on Friday," said SAWS. Motorists are reminded to keep their windscreens clear, as traffic and road markings may be difficult to see in heavy rain.

"Further, it is inevitable that some low-water bridges could overflow, with powerful water currents that could sweep away vehicles and lead to loss of lives and property. It is strongly advised that motorists do not enter flooded low-water bridges or roads." The following steps are recommended to guarantee safety and preparedness: Avoid crossing flooded roads or rivers and streams.

If you see rising water levels, get to higher ground. Avoid going on bridges or roads in low-lying regions, which are especially prone to flooding. This comes after category 8 thunderstorms hit KZN in recent days, killing 11 people, including a six-year-old child who was struck by lightning on Sunday.

The boy died from serious head injuries after a rondavel home caught fire and collapsed on a 12-person family mourning the death of a senior member. Nonhlanhla Jele, spokesman for the UMlalazi Municipality, said Banele Mpungose died as a result of inclement weather in the Mpofu section of the municipality. According to the family, a ripped roof pole fragment embedded itself in Banele's head, resulting in an open wound.