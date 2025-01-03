Shailen Singh murder: Brothers remanded in custody after brief court appearance

Two men, charged in connection with the murder of a Durban businessman, have been remanded in custody. The pair, brothers, made their first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday where the matter was remanded for a possible bail on January 13.

The accused cannot be named as police have yet to conduct an identity parade. IOL previously reported that Shailen Singh was gunned down while seated in his vehicle, parked in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in uMhlanga, north of the Durban CBD on December 29. The 32-year-old was a prominent figure in the freight and private security industries.

KZNVIP medics reported Singh was found slumped inside his bakkie. "Sadly nothing could be done to save the victim and he has been declared deceased," KZNVIP medics said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said two vehicles which were seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were also recovered.