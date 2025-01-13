Shailen Singh murder: Lawyers request brothers spend the night at Durban Central SAPS

The lawyers of murder-accused Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren Govender have had their request to have the duo spend the night at Durban Central SAPS, and not Westville Prison, approved. The pair were arrested on New Year's Day in connection with the murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh.

The bail application was set to go ahead on Monday, but the matter had to be adjourned for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to make a final decision as to what schedule the bail application would be made. The State is of the view that it is a Schedule 6 offence. Singh, 32, was gunned down on December 29, 2024, at a parking lot in Meridian Drive in uMhlanga.

According to the charge sheet, the Govender brothers are accused of shooting him multiple times. Outside the courthouse on Monday, groups of people gathered, wearing T-shirts with the Govender brothers' faces on them, carrying the words: "The Govenders are innocent". Ferrel is being represented by attorney Ravindra Maniklall.