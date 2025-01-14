Shailen Singh murder: Pro-Secure boss and his brother's bail application adjourned

The bail application of Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren Govender had to be adjourned after lunch on Tuesday as the State requested time to study certain documents. The brothers who have been incarcerated since January 1, 2025, are applying for bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

They have been charged with the murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh. The State alleges that the murder was premeditated and they have been facing a Schedule 6 bail application. The 32-year-old was gunned down in a parking lot in Meridian Drive on December 29, 2024 just after 12pm.

Both brothers handed themselves over the police and have been incarcerated since. An identity parade took place on January 8, 2024. In court on Tuesday, Ferrel, the sole director of Pro Secure, said the single eye witness that could not identity him and his brother at the scene, had worked in their favour and he believed it was a factor that would exonerate them.

In a sworn affidavit handed to the court Govender said that he believed that he would be acquitted and that the police have not apprehended the correct perpetrators. The father of three said he it was in the interest of justice to release him on bail as not only did he had a company with thousands of employees that depended on him, he also had three minor children to care for. He also handed his passport to the State.