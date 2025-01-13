Shailen Singh's alleged killers to bid for bail

Two brothers arrested for the murder of Durban businessman Shailen Singh are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday morning for a possible bail application. Singh, 32, a security company owner, was gunned down on December 29, 2024, in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in Umhlanga.

He sustained two gunshot wounds and died at the scene. At the time of the murder, police said according to information the victim was seated in his vehicle when suspects opened fire at him, killing him instantly. The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in two luxury vehicles, which have since been seized.

The brothers, aged 35 and 40, were arrested a few days after the murder by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Organised Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit detectives. At the last court appearance, the magistrate ordered an identity parade. The brothers remain in police custody and are expected to make an application for bail.