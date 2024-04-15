A major overhaul of electricity, water and infrastructure in eThekwini is on the cards says eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Presenting the draft budget to business leaders in Durban, Kaunda tried to calm concerns, saying the city was not in crisis mode.

"The city is being fixed. We are not in a crisis. We have a combined budget of over R7 billion just for water and electricity projects. This will ensure power outages are reduced and a more reliable supply to business," said Kaunda. However, his confidence on a turnaround of the city was met with a lukewarm response from the business sector. Concerns over slow pace of delivery, lack of proactive engagement and bureaucratic red tape in offers for free skilled assistance from professionals were raised.

Business leaders also cited concerns over the lack of adequate investments flowing into eThekwini, saying it reflecting low confidence in the metro. Both Kaunda and the city manager, Musa Mbhele moved quickly to allay concerns, admitting the city's shortfalls. "Yes we have challenges. We don't have all the answers and need to do better. Businesses are key stakeholders and one of our challenges has been in project planning. We have engineers and skilled professionals but where we are lacking has been in project management and that has hindered some of our projects. We've tackled this by establishing an office for project planning," said Mbhele.

Kaunda also moved swiftly to reassure the business sector that action is being taken against illegal strikers who brought the city to a standstill with their recent strikes in February this year. "We will not tolerate chaos in our city. People must also remember we not co-governing the city with unions. They are stakeholders," added Kaunda. A key injection in the city's renewal includes plans to address issues around the homeless and the establishment of a R3.6 million centre.