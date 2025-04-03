Shallcross community challenges flood victim housing plan, citing infrastructure concerns

Shallcross residents have set the record straight following a meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements, stating they have been having “fruitful” engagements with the Shallcross Civic and Ratepayers Association (SCARA) to ensure they resolve the tension over the relocation of flood victims to the area. In a statement on Monday, Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said “Not in My Backyard Syndrome” attitude has no place in a democratic society.

In a recent meeting, chaired by Head of Department Max Mbili, they agreed that: The Shallcross community's service delivery concerns, unrelated to the proposed development, will be addressed at an imbizo convened by eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba and Duma; Recreational space will be provided for the Shallcross community; KZN/eThekwini Municipality is willing to assign 10% of the housing to beneficiaries from the Shallcross community; The Shallcross community will be involved in the development by providing general labor and subcontracting services during construction: and Mbili will ensure continuous liaison with SCARA and the community. SCARA, 100 Strong, Burlington Urban Improvement Precinct (BUIP), and Shallcross Interfaith Group issued a joint statement acknowledging the department’s statement. While they expressed appreciation for the ongoing engagements, they also sought to provide clarification on certain points. The statement said there was no tension, just advocacy for responsible development.

“We emphasise that our concerns are not about opposition to housing for flood victims but about ensuring responsible, sustainable, and inclusive development. Shallcross already faces severe water shortages, failing infrastructure, and neglected housing in the Shallcross flats. These issues must be addressed alongside any new development to prevent further strain on essential services,” the statement read. It said while they welcomed the proposed imbizo, they disagreed that service delivery issues were unrelated to the planned housing development. “The reality is that Shallcross residents are already struggling with long-term infrastructure failures. Any additional housing must come with clear commitments to complete upgrades to water, sanitation, and essential services to ensure sustainability for both new and existing residents,” the statement read.

It also said that while there was an assurance that recreational space would still be available, they strongly opposed relocating the community park to a former dumpsite, which has methane gas emissions and periodic fires. It was unacceptable to move a recreational facility to a hazardous site. “We urge the department to reconsider this decision and identify a safe and suitable alternative that does not put the health and safety of residents at risk. “Jamaica Park is extensively used by the community for religious, social, and cultural purposes,” the statement read.

It said they have never requested housing allocation for Shallcross residents but advocated for alternative sites, which could ensure balanced and sustainable development. “While we note the 10% housing allocation for Shallcross beneficiaries and economic opportunities through subcontracting and labour, we stress the need for long-term economic investment in the area,” the statement read. The organisations declared their ongoing commitment to collaborating with the government, flood victims, and all stakeholders to achieve a just, inclusive, and sustainable solution. Their advocacy centres on ensuring development was executed correctly, with proper consideration for current residents and infrastructure challenges, rather than rejecting development outright.

They added that they look forward to continued engagement and real solutions that address the needs of both flood victims and the Shallcross community. Survival Centre director and African Movement Congress Roy Chatsworth constituency leader Reverend Ethan Ramkuar said the meeting was not fruitful. “It was chaired by the Human Settlements HOD. Honestly, it wasn’t a fair meeting. The arrogance of the time limit was imposed on us,” Ramkuar said.