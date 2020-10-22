Shauwn Mkhize to 'set record straight' over Sars saga in TV interview

Durban – Controversial Durban businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize, has promised to "set the record straight" regarding her back and forth saga with the South African Revenue Services (Sars). Taking to her social media on Thursday, Mkhize said those wanting to know can watch her interview on SABC at 3pm. "Catch my today on @SABCNews channel 404 at 3pm. I'm setting the record straight regarding the SARS saga," she posted, using the hashtag - #kwamammkize Catch me today on @SABCNews channel 404 at 3pm. I’m setting the record straight regarding the SARS saga. #kwamammkize pic.twitter.com/kiaMz6wpXx — KwaMamMkhize (Official Page) (@kwa_mammkhize) October 22, 2020 Four days ago, IOL reported the taxman had liquidated Mkhize's company, Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance and Transport (ZCMT).

The Gauteng High Court ordered the company be liquidated and placed under final winding-up for failing to settle tax matters with Sars.

While judgment was handed down on Thursday, the matter dates back to 2016 when Sars launched an urgent application for the winding up of ZCMT.

Mkhize and her ex-husband, former metro policeman Sbu Mpisane, were known for their extravagant and lavish lifestyle. They built their empire in construction, among other businesses, with the eThekwini Municipality and the province when they were awarded tenders to build low-cost housing, schools and medical facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.

On her reality show that aired on DStv, she set tongues wagging with her opulent lifestyle.

However, the dark cloud over their Sars matters has been following them since 2013. She was once accused of inflating invoices by more than R5m to cut her tax bill.

This led to the seizure of the couple’s cars, valued at around R22m. These were later returned. They own a mansion in La Lucia with a showroom of luxury cars.

Meanwhile, Mkhize’s reality show won the award for the best reality TV show at the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.

