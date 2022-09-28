Shots fired, truck looted at Durban’s Dalton Hostel amid power cut protest

Durban - A protest outside the Dalton Hostel in Durban last night turned violent, as gunshots were fired and a truck carrying a mix load of goods was looted, Metro police said. Police attending the scene on Tuesday night on Sydney Road, just outside the CBD, found an interlink truck had been looted.

Reports indicate the protest took place near Moore/Sydney road. Metro police spokesperson Geraldine Stevens said the driver could not confirm the load, but said home electronics were inside the truck. Stevens said the situation “was very tense”.

Saps was also on scene. Watch: Metro police confirmed that a protest over 3 day long power cut at Dalton Hostel took place. A truck was looted for its goods. Multiple gunshots were also fired at police and motorists in the vicinity.



Video: Supplied. @IOL pic.twitter.com/zRj76vxc8j — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) September 28, 2022 This, as the residents of Dalton protested over not having electricity for three days. “The roads were closed and barricaded with fire burning live ammunition was fired at the police and innocent people and traffic. The protest and looting resulted from load shedding no power In the area and trucks became easy targets,” Stevens said.

It was reported that the truck was at a garage near the hostel, when the protesters overpowered the driver and proceeded to loot the truck. Stevens said public order police and an armoured vehicle had to be called in to stand off, as the situation was escalating. Just before 2am on Wednesday morning, the truck that was looted had been removed from the scene. The owner was on scene as well.

“Road is cleared, however the decision to keep it closed was taken by myself and another officer; there is still a lot of movement in and around the hostel. Members can re-evaluate at 05h00 once the morning light comes up. For now, we will patrol and monitor. Vispol enforced the road closure,” she said. IOL has also reached out to SAPS for a comment and are awaiting their response. The road has been cleared and is now open to traffic.

