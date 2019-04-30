About 1800 miners at Sibanye-Stillwater's Thembelani shaft were safe and waiting to be brought above ground, said the company. Picture: Itumeleng English

Durban - About 1800 miners at Sibanye-Stillwater's Thembelani shaft were safe and waiting to be brought above ground, said the company on Tuesday evening, despite earlier reports that the employees were stuck underground. "[At about] 13:00 today, some rails which were being transported underground at the Thembelani shaft, Rustenburg, whilst being slung under the conveyance, came loose and fell down the shaft.

"Shaft personnel are removing the rails from the shaft and conducting an inspection to determine if there has been any structural damage to the shaft, following which a decision will be made to either use the Thembelani shaft should it be safe to do so to remove employees from underground, or the second outlet at the adjacent Khuseleka shaft," said the company via an emailed statement.

Approximately 1800 day shift employees were currently waiting at the shaft stations at the Thembelani shaft and there had been no serious injuries reported.

"All employees are safe", said the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)