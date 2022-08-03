Siblings injured in Durban CBD luxury car crash remain on ventilators

Durban - A sister and her younger brother who were injured in a car crash at the weekend remain in a critical conditions and on ventilators. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, confirmed that the siblings are still in hospital.

He said that on Saturday night after 11pm, emergency teams responded to the scene. Jamieson said a luxurious sports vehicle had somehow lost control and crashed into shop fronts on the roadside. “Paramedics found a young girl believed to be approximately 11 years of age had been ejected from the vehicle on impact. She was in a critical condition and needed Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise her,” he said. The girl was placed on a manual ventilator before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Jamieson said the girl’s younger brother was found in the wreckage “He too had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene before being rushed to hospital. The driver, believed to be the children’s father, had sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene before being takn to hospital,” he said. The events leading up the crash remain the subject of a police investigation.

