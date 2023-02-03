Sibonelo Mchunu appointed acting head of Durban’s metro police

Sibonelo Mchunu has officially been appointed to head up Durban’s metro police in an acting capacity. Mchunu’s appointment follows the retirement of former head Steve Middleton last month. According to Mchunu’s letter of appointment signed by eThekwini Municipality deputy manager Musa Gumede – which IOL has seen – Mchunu’s began his new job on February 1 and the appointment will be reviewed periodically.

Speaking to IOL, Mchunu said he had acted in the post more than 20 times previously. “I am humbled and excited and looking forward to my tenure. I will not disappoint the people of eThekwini, our visitors or investors,” Mchunu added. The Daily News previously reported that Mchunu had been a strong candidate to fill the post. Mchunu also told the publication that he had applied for the post, which was advertised when Middleton announced his retirement.

“After having risen from a constable to the deputy head of this force, I think I am ready to lead as the new head. I also meet all the requirements but the panel will appoint whoever it feels is right for the job,” he said. The SAPS act’s section 64 stipulates that a new head must come from within the force. Mchunu also met the requirement pertaining to the period an applicant has served both in the force and in a management position, having joined 25 years ago and been the deputy head for several years. IOL