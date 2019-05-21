Sindiso Magaqa murder accused in court. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Three men accused of the murder of ANC councillor in Umzimkhulu Sindiso Magaqa were denied bail by the Umzimkhulu magistrate court on Tuesday Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane face one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Harry Gwala District Municipality Mayor Mluleki Ndobe and the uMzimkhulu Municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana were also arrested in connection with the murder but their case was provisionally withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

Lwazi Maqaqa, a spokesperson and a relative of the Magaqa family, said they were thrilled with the outcome.

Anti-corruption activist, Thabiso Zulu said they were cautiously jubilant that the three accused were denied bail.

He said they also want those who masterminded the killings to be arrested.

NPA spokesperson in kwaZulu-natal Natasha Kara said, “The accused were denied bail. The matter was adjourned to 31 May for this matter to be joined to the initial matter. The charges are one case of murder and two attempted murder.”