Vehicle collision in Mpolweni leaves six children injured. Picture: Supplied by ER24

Durban - Six children, believed to be aged between seven and 10, were injured Tuesday morning following a collision between two vehicles in Mpolweni, KwaZulu Natal, reports ER24. Spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the Crammond Clinic after the children were removed from the scene privately.

"On arrival at 08h53, paramedics found six children being assessed by the clinic staff. An assessment showed that the children had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported," said Meiring.

"The children were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Northdale Provincial Hospital for further care."

