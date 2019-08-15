Six people were rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out at a factory on Willowton Road in Pietermaritzburg central business district. PHOTO: ER24

DURBAN - Six people were rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out at a factory on Willowton Road in the Pietermaritzburg central business district, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 1.30pm to find the local fire services already in attendance. The factory had already been evacuated.

“Paramedics assessed the patients while fire services battled the blaze. Assessments showed that six people had suffered from minor to mild smoke inhalation,” he said.

The patients were treated and transported to hospital for further care. The details surrounding the incident were being investigated, Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)



