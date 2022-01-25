Six life terms and 39 years for KZN’s 'John Wick'

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man who made a living murdering people has been handed six life terms and 39 years’ imprisonment. He was convicted in October 2021 on six counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli's murderous spree lasted three years, between 2015 and 2018. The NPA's Natasha Kara, said that in April 2015, Ntuli killed Bhutiza Sandisa Mahlobo, and in May 2016, he killed Goodwill Bheki Nyembe and attempted to kill Nyembe’s wife, Nolwazi Ngomezulu. "In January 2017, Ntuli killed brothers Sibusiso Phiwayinkosi Zulu, Mcebisi Zulu and Sibusiso Elvis Zulu, who were going to be witnesses in Nyembe’s murder case.

He then killed Sphamandla Mthokozisi Zungu in August 2018," Kara said. Representing the State, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Cyril Selepe, led the evidence of eyewitnesses as well as ballistics testimonies of SAPS officials. Selepe also handed to court Victim Impact Statements facilitated by court preparation officer Ntombi Chonco compiled by members of the victims’ families.

Kara said all the statements alluded to the horrific and violent manner in which the victims were killed, with the family members saying that Ntuli had no right to take the lives of their loved ones. They described the emotional and financial hardships they have had to encounter due to the loss of the breadwinners she said. In sentencing Ntuli, Magistrate PES Madida mentioned that Ntuli must only be considered for parole after serving 25 years in prison.