Six-month-old found dead in cot with mosquito curtain covering face

Durban – KwaZulu Natal police have opened an inquest after a 6-month-old was found dead in his cot on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged a baby was sleeping in the cot when the curtain, used to protect the infant from being bitten by mosquitoes, wrapped around his face and body.

Gwala said the the baby was declared dead at the scene and the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, said they responded to the scene just before noon on Monday.

He said the child was unresponsive after being assessed.