RICHARDS BAY - A six-year-old girl has drowned in the sea at Richards Bay in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday. NSRI Richards Bay duty crew were activated at 3.46pm on Saturday afternoon following reports of a drowning at the Bay Hall area, the NSRI said in a statement.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue unit and other officers and Alkantstrand Surf Lifesaving lifeguards also responded.

On arrival on the scene, it was found that a six-year-old girl had been located unresponsive in the water, reportedly by a woman on a surfboard.

"The lady had rescued the child to the shoreline and, assisted by a member of the public, they initiated bystander CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and responding Alkantstrand Surf Lifesaving lifeguards took over CPR efforts."