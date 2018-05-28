Durban - A relative of slain Shallcross schoolgirl Sadia Sukhraj has described the 9-year-old as a bubbly child who loved her family.

Sadia was shot dead in a botched hijacking on Monday.

As mourners gathered at the family home to pay their respects to the grieving parents on Monday Davika Sukhraj, who lives in the same house, said her nephew (Shailendra) and his wife had waited eight years before having another baby because Sadia was so precious to them.

“She was a very spiritual child, her name actually means Chosen of God. She wanted to get into the ministry like her dad,” she said.

The Grade 4 pupil will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The little girl died in hospital after being shot in the abdomen on Monday morning during a botched hijacking outside her grandparents’ home.

Her father, Shailendra, a local pastor, had dropped off her 7-month-old brother with his parents and was about to leave to take Sadia to school - Everest Primary - about half a kilometre away, when the hijackers struck.

Three men on foot allegedly confronted Shailendra, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

They hijacked his Hyundai SUV taking Sadia with them in the car, said Gwala.

Less than 300m away, the hijackers crashed the vehicle into the side of a truck.

The truck driver, Petros Ngubane, said that after the crash the vehicle sped off down the road.

He said the road was a dead end, so the suspects had no choice but to come back up the road.

“They parked behind my truck and I went to talk to them about the damage they caused to my vehicle. But they started chasing me with the car. I ran and injured my leg.

“The driver than veered off the road, opened his door and ran away,” said Ngubane.

He said he did not see Sadia in the car.

“The next thing I heard was gunshots. But I don’t know who shot who,” said Ngubane.

Gwala said they would be investigating the circumstances of the shooting, as it was not yet clear what had taken place.

She also said an off-duty police officer had also given chase and apprehended one suspect, while a second suspect was found dead at the scene.

While it is believed the suspect may have been beaten to death by angry community members, Gwala said the nature of his injuries was still unknown.