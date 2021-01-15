Sledgehammer gang strike at Durban jewellery store

DURBAN – POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for a gang of men who robbed a jewellery shop in Gateway earlier this morning, making off with valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rand. According to a spokesperson from Marshall Security, their officers responded to multiple panic calls on Friday morning. “Upon arrival of our Armed Response Officers and Special Operations Team, it was established that an unknown number of suspects gained entry, by breaking through the glass doors and windows, using sledge hammers,” the spokesperson said. The gang fled the scene in their Toyota Corrolla, which was found abandoned on the M25 highway a short while later.

The suspects abandoned their getaway vehicle shortly after the robbery Picture: Supplied

The sledgehammers were found inside the vehicle.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of robbery was opened at the Durban North police station for further investigation.

Gateway spokesperson, Michelle Shelley, said no tenants or customers were injured in the incident.

“The centre’s security teams immediately responded to the scene and police were notified, and responded to the scene soon after. The perpetrators made off with an undisclosed amount of goods. The safety and security of customers and tenants is of utmost importance and we are working with the SAPS to assist with their investigation,” she said.

Shelley added that the centre had been secured and operating and trading as normal, as per lockdown regulations, she said.

Shattered glass outside the store Picture: Supplied

