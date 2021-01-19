Sledgehammer gang strikes again at Durban jewellery store

DURBAN: BARELY a week after an armed gang smashed their way through the counters at jewellery store in Gateway, another gang has struck at another mall nearby.

It is alleged that the gang, armed with sledgehammers, robbed a jewellery store at the Crescent shopping centre.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said at around 6am this morning, he was performing his duties at the jewellery store when he was accosted by a group of armed men.

"At gunpoint, the suspects broke the window, took an undisclosed amount of jewellery and fled the scene. No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported. A case of robbery was opened at Durban North Police Station for investigation," Gwala said.

In the robbery at Gateway, the robbers are believed to have also used sledgehammers. At the time, it was reported that an unknown number of suspects gained entry to the store, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.