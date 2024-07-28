Sleeping rough in Durban: City’s unhoused people put the blame on government’s doorstep

There are currently about 16,000 homeless people in and around the city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. This is according to data collecting that was undertaken by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) volunteers in collaboration with the Denis Hurley Centre.

These men, women and even children have to eke out a living in the streets by begging, finding food from dustbins and even turning to sex work. While the City’s homeless people are at the margins of society, they are also often accused of being vandals, criminals and an eyesore that is a blight on the City. Sandile Ziqubu who has been homeless for 12 years accused the eThekwini Municipality of not caring about people who live on the streets.

WATCH: Homeless man blames local government for ills that unhoused population faces.#Durban pic.twitter.com/9JI5r2fMJZ — Reginald Hargreaves (@Xolile_Mtembu) July 26, 2024 “We expect a lot from the Municipality but is not doing its part. Instead of doing what they are supposed to, they bother us. They take our sleeping stuff and throw it away. They also take us and dump us outside of town,” said Ziqubu.

He went on to say that he and the majority of homeless people recycle goods for money and are not criminals. “Instead of giving us job opportunities, they chase us away... We face a lot of conditions on the street, especially in winters and that’s where the Municipality would take our stuff, when we need it the most.” Conversely, a 30-year-old homeless woman who goes to the Bell Haven Harm Reduction Centre for methadone (treatment for heroin and other opioid dependencies) said that she lives in the Strollers Building, a homeless shelter on Mansel Road and thinks highly of the City’s efforts.

“We are given food, shelter and the building has electricity and water. For the winter we have been given blankets. It is a good and safe place to live. However, there are a lot of us there and sometimes the supplies are not enough. “I appreciate the Municipality’s help but think they should go further and help us is gaining employment so that we can be independent and contribute positively to society,” she said. Homeless people are likely to be the victims of crime.

This is according to Nosipho Mthembu who graduated with a Master of Social Science: Criminology and Forensic Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Mthembu explored violent behaviours perpetrated against Durban’s homeless population. She said she experienced first-hand the marginalisation and maltreatment they endure.

“Homeless people are more likely to be victims of violent attacks, often by those seeking to exploit their circumstances,” she said. Her findings appear to back up Ziqubu’s claims that some law enforcement officers contributed to victimisation by confiscating possessions and neglecting the plight of the homeless. “Negative stereotypes and misconceptions dehumanise homeless individuals, making them easy targets for exploitation and violence, pushing them to the margins of society,” Mthembu added.

Entrepreneurs in the City complained about the homeless population, saying they are bad for business. Mohammed, a Somali shop owner in the City’s CBD said the homeless people in the vicinity of the store are ‘infestations’ and criminals. “People don’t want to shop here anymore because of them. Look at them (homeless people), they are dirty, stink and mug people around here.

“I am fed up, I don’t care where they go but the government must take them away from here and we can start making money again. Once they claimed this part of town, my business was essentially over,” he said. Ziqubu said he believes non-profit organisations do more for homeless people that the Municipality. Angels Care which is based in the South Coast takes in single women, single men and children.

Janndre Foseer from the organisation said the shelter has a capacity of 45 to 50 people but is currently housing 77 individuals. “It is hard to turn anyone away so, we squeeze them in. Space is a problem and so is the funding. I am on the phone all day with prospective donors,” he said. Foseer added that they do not take in anyone with substance abuse issues as they have experienced issues with them in the past.

“It is not worth it. They steal and sell in order to get their next fix. So, we look for needle marks in the arms and sores.” He added that the shelter has an agreement with the Municipality to not allow people to sleep on the floor. But Foseer said sometimes people are allowed to sleep on a mattress on the floor, especially if its raining or cold.

So, what is the Municipality doing about this issue? Responding to questions from IOL, Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “There are various initiatives and programmes driven by eThekwini Municipality to help homeless people rebuild or transform their lives. “The City has multiple programmes for the homeless, these include employment opportunities, skills development, ID applications, reunification services, drug rehabilitation programmes to mention a few.”