Smart card ID and passport services being rolled out to more banks across SA, means less time standing in long queues, says Home Affairs

Durban - As part of its fight against long queues, the Department of Home Affairs has announced the rolling out of some of its services to more banks. Speaking during a Portfolio Committee meeting, the department said currently there are 27 bank branches which are operational and available to service clients requiring DHA services.

ID smart cards and passports can be applied for at FNB, Absa, Discovery, Investec, Nedbank and Standard Banks. "The department envisages to roll out to a further 43 sites once the partnership agreements are signed. In the interim while discussing options with SITA. The banks have agreed to extend the pilot period to March 31, 2023 and we are envisaging that we would have signed the agreements with all the banks before that date," the department said. The DHA has also rolled out mobile units to each province. Currently there are 106 units across the country with four units at the DHA's head office for special projects.

"So far 126 202 smart ID card applications were processed through mobile units in the 2021/2022 financial year while 111 958 were collected during the first and second quarters of the current financial year. The plan is to procure as many mobile units in order to reach out to identified service points for those citizens who are not able to visit home affairs offices as per the DHA Access Model," the department added. The DHA said provinces have full deployment plans on the usage and functionality of mobile units with the intention to service areas where there is smaller footprint, including rural areas. Bank branches currently offering DHA services:

Western Cape FNB Greenpoint Standard Bank Canal Walk

Standards Bank Promenade Mall Nedbank St George's Mall Limpopo

FNB Burgersfort KwaZulu-Natal Standard Bank Kingsmead

FNB Cornubia Mpumalanga Nedbank Nelspruit

Eastern Cape Absa Greenacres Standard Bank Newton Park

Gauteng FNB Bank City JHB FNB Centurion Lifestyle

FNB The Grove Mall FNB The Glen FNB Sandton

Nedbank Arcadia Nedbank Constantia Kloof Nedbank Rivonia

Absa Centurion Lifestyle Absa Sandton Mall Absa Keywest Mall

Discovery Bank Sandton Investec Sandton Standard Bank Centurion

Standard Bank Killarney Mall Standard Bank Simmonds Street JHB Standard Bank Jubilee Mall