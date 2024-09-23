‘Snowed in N3 cleared in record time’ - Sanral

Hundreds of motorists had to endure icy and frigid weather in KwaZulu-Natal on the N3 road. Many went without heat, food and water as snow blanketed the region. This tragic event led to 39-year-old, Nozibele Nzonzo dying of hypothermia (a condition where the body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature which, in extreme conditions, leads to death).

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral’s) has tapped itself on the back, essentially saying it did a good job with a statement announcing that it is glad to announce that vehicular access on the N3 Toll Route has been fully restored. Sanral’s chief executive, Reginal Demana said that the result reflects highly coordinated and integrated efforts on the part of government. “We have weathered the storm, and as we prepare to resume normal operations on the N3 network, we are pleased with the coordinated efforts of all the road authorities and government services that integrated seamlessly to ensure we left no-one behind,” said Demana.

But, was the agency prepared for such a disaster? Netizens believe it was not. “South Africa needs to function, not 'show-off'.. The snow at N3 has left South Africans stranded on the road, cold and freezing for hours now,” wrote one X (Twitter user).

Preceding this, last week Thursday the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Level 6 disruptive snow warning for sections of the Uthukela, Harry Gwala, and uMgungundlovu Districts. At the time the the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, assured residents that disaster management teams were equipped to respond to such emergencies and provide assistance where needed. However, despite this knowledge, motorists were not stopped from taking to the streets in their route down the N3.