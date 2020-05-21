Social Development MEC orders investigation after KZN children's home fire

Durban - MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has ordered an investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out at the Comfort Child and Youth Centre in Kokstad on Wednesday.

Four children have been rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation. Currently, one child has been discharged.

Khoza visited the site on Thursday.

She said the centre is home to 44 vulnerable children who were rescued and taken to the Peter Pearce Centre for safety.

"The property of the Comfort Child and Youth Care Centre was partially damaged by fire. I am very concerned at this incident and the extent of damage left by the fire at the children's home. We find comfort that there was no life lost in this unfortunate incident. The fire left a trail of destruction in property meant to provide shelter to the vulnerable children," she said.