Social relief programme set to deliver food hampers, R600 vouchers to Durban's needy families

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - eThekwini Municipality is expected to roll out its social relief programme tomorrow to thousands of residents who have been left destitute and without food since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. The programme will see multitudes of deserving residents receiving food hampers and vouchers worth R600, one of the biggest in the country. Mayoral spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, said the roll out follows mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda’s launch of the city’s social relief plan in KwaNyuswa recently, to aggressively respond to Covid-19 socio-economic challenges. "Working with councillors, the city has identified 1000 indigent households from each ward. A list with ID numbers has been compiled where each beneficiary is going to sign next to their ID details to prevent fraudulent activities. An amount of 66 million has been set aside for this colossal programme," he said. Mntungwa went on to slam reports that the city had deliberately delayed the programme.

"In as much as it is receptive of constructive criticism from the civil society and the opposition, it will never allow any frivolous attempts to distract it from ensuring that only the poor benefits from this programme. The city had to follow supply chain processes to the latter to ensure that it gets value for tax-payers money," he said.

He said the municipality has warned those involved in the programme, to resist any temptation to do favours for their relatives and friends but rather treat all residents equally.

"Any officials and councillors that would be found to have acted unethically, they would be dealt with in accordance with the code of conduct applicable," he said.

Last month, councillors in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal were accused of stealing food parcels meant for the poor. According to community activist, Mary de Haas, there are reports elected councillors were handing out food parcels meant for the poor to their families, friends and allies.

She said complaints had been received in the KZN Midlands, Pietermaritzburg, Durban, Dannhauser and Nquthu.