Son of KZN security boss and hitman killed in Wild West shoot-out

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a Wild West-type shooting in Ndwedwe which claimed the life of the son of a security boss and a hitman. The drama occurred just before midnight on Thursday when a group of armed men, believed to be hitmen, surrounded the home of a security company owner and began spraying it with bullets.

Prem Balram, the director of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said his officers raced to the scene after receiving calls of multiple shots being fired. “On arrival, the body of a man in his late twenties was discovered in the yard. He was confirmed to be the son of a security boss. He sustained a gunshot wound to his back and died at the scene. A 9mm pistol was recovered next to his body. A second person, believed to be a hitman, was located on a neighbouring property. He was fatally injured after he was shot in the body and leg,” Balram said. Several spent 9mm, rifle and shotgun cartridges were recovered at the scene of the shoot-out in Ndwedwe. Picture: Rusa Balram said that according to residents, the hitmen surrounded the property and opened fire on the home.