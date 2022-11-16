Sonia Booth declines interviews after breaking the internet with explosive posts of Matthew’s alleged infidelity

Durban – After turning the internet on its head with explosive posts about her husband’s alleged affair, Sonia Booth is sticking to her guns, but she won’t be taking any media interviews. Last week, IOL reported that Sonia had shared a series of social media posts claiming that her ex-footballer husband, Matthew Booth, had an almost one-year-long relationship with Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

Booth detailed how she hired a private investigator and used her car’s tracking device to expose the affair. She also revealed how the football pundit baked a cheesecake, but by the morning, the cake was gone. She said he’d made it for his alleged lover. The former Bafana Bafana defender responded to the allegations saying he was disappointed that she shared the matter on public platforms without speaking to him.

He added that the matter has been handed to his attorneys “who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course”. He further appealed to Mthombeni-Möller, the corporates and sponsors, who have partnered with the Booth Trust for the advancement of soccer development, not to allow this personal matter to deter the good work that's being done and what lies ahead. Days later, Booth went live on social media claiming that Matthew used a spare key to unlock and search her vehicle while she was in the gym.

In the short clip, Sonia confronts a man, believed to be Booth, in a gym parking lot. When she walks towards the man, he is seen walking off. In a tweet on Wednesday, Booth said she is keeping to her decision not to take interviews. “I’ve declined ALL requests for interviews regarding my 7 Nov posts and I will stick to that. I won’t comment on/for ANY publication & broadcasting outlet/channel,” Booth said.

