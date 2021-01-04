Sorry folks, there is no family meeting tonight

DURBAN – The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be addressing the nation tonight.

This after a message went viral on social media at the weekend, claiming that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) was set to meet and the country be returned to Level 5 of the national lockdown by midnight tonight.

According to the message, "Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu confirmed that members of the NCCC were recalled from leave to address the concerns as cases of Covid-19 continue to soar by the day. It is expected that stricter regulations will be discussed. Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale says the meeting will be taking place this afternoon but could not confirm when President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on an update."

The fake message claimed that Ramaphosa will take South Africa to level 5 of the lockdown for a period of seven days. That's a total lockdown for a week. Hospitals are overwhelmed by trauma and Covid-19.

Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams, said the message was fake and there was no planned meeting.