South Africa to produce solar-powered fridges and freezers in KZN

South Africa's stride towards green technology and sustainability took a giant step forward on Monday when Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, visited the Defy manufacturing plant in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal that will produce solar-powered refrigerators and freezers. The event was hosted by Defy Appliances CEO, Mustafa Soylu, along with management, staff, and the Numsa shop stewards.

Defy Appliances, South Africa’s premier home appliance producer, unveiled its commencement of the production of refrigerators and freezers capable of operating solely on solar energy - showcasing a significant move towards eco-friendly alternatives in the appliance sector. Soylu said that this groundbreaking initiative represents a colossal step in manufacturing environmentally-friendly appliances, positioning South Africa at the forefront in combating climate change. He announced that these innovative products are expected to be available to retailers by January 2024, allowing households to integrate fully green food cooling units.

Patel, expressing his endorsement for this advancement. “Climate change necessitates a comprehensive transformation of the technologies utilised both at home and within the industry. South Africa is actively ensuring the production of future technologies and meeting the demand for lower-emission consumer products,” he said. Patel pointed out the evolution from Defy’s earlier hybrid units, which needed partial access to grid energy, to the new units designed to operate exclusively on solar energy, equipped with an attached battery system to enhance efficiency and eco-friendliness.

“I am delighted that Defy is focusing on making these fridges and freezers affordable, enabling a broader consumer base to transition to green appliances,” he added. Defy Appliances remains a pivotal contributor to the local economy, employing over 2,000 workers and manufacturing 1.5 million appliances locally, including fridges, freezers, stoves, ovens, dryers, and top-loading washing machines. With factories in Jacobs in eThekwini and Ezakheni in Ladysmith, Defy reinforces its stance as a substantial entity in the local manufacturing sector. Soylu highlighted Defy’s extensive reach, exporting products to 35 other African countries, solidifying South Africa’s status as the continent’s predominant producer of home appliances.